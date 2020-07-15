Five days on, Barekot landslide victims still waiting for relief

JAJARKOT, JULY 14
Five days after landslides claimed about a dozen lives at different places in Barekot Rural Municipality, the displaced lot are still waiting for relief.
While 11 people died in the incidents, one is still missing.
Two injured persons, , are undergoing treatment at Kohalpur Medical College now.
Days after the incident, authorities are struggling to ascertain the details of the damage caused and the number of displaced families.
Regarding the displaced, while the District Administration’s data puts the number of displaced families at 213, police data puts it at 376 families, the rural municipality’s data has put the number at 840.
Saying that details of the damage caused by monsoon-related incidents were still coming in from some wards, the local body estimated the number of displaced families could be well beyond 1,200. Local Nepali Congress leader Bedraj Singh accused the government of being apathetic to the need to provide relief to the displaced.
“There are a lot of displaced families that need relief. The local administration had sent data of 213 displaced families till Saturday to the government, which is not fair,” he said. In view of the confusion, the Disaster Management Committee of the district convened today and decided to confirm details of the damage and the number of displaced and then recommend for relief.
“A decision was taken to immediately send non-food relief to 75 families through the Red Cross and request the central government for food, tarpaulins and blankets,” said Chief District Officer Janakraj Panta, who conceded that collecting details has been difficult due to disruption of communication and transportation services.
According to Barekot Rural Municipality Chairperson Mahendra Shah, a team of ministers had flown to the landslide site with some relief recently.
“Though a team including Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi and Forest and Environment Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet flew in here with some relief, it was simply insufficient for the huge number of affected people,” Shah said.
According to a report prepared by locals, around 800 families have been displaced in villages such as Jiri, Tallo Jiri, Dhaulakot, Maina, Tolakhana, Kalakholi, Bhailokhana, Dhuma, Dhaulakot and Kotli in landslide incidents that occurred in Barekot.
In Barekot itself, two persons are missing in floods.
While the majority of the displaced are staying in school buildings, others are sheltering in cowsheds and with their kin at safer places.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last Read More...
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has told its staff that a full return to US offices will not occur before the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal video message. The company is also pushing staff to work remotely as the virus forces the company to shut some of its stores agai Read More...
GENEVA: The UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred to a negative “Trump effect” on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before his six-year tenure ends later this month Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 13 Increase in water level in the Bagmati and Bakaiya rivers has led to erosion of embankments and river banks in Rautahat. In Rajdevi Municipality, the Bagmati river has started eroding the embankment in the northeast of Brahmapuri. With this, a number of places including Mudaw Read More...
HETAUDA, JULY 13 A total of 318 people returned home from third countries to Makawanpur in the last one month. These people returned home after the government rescued them from various countries. Makawanpur District Coordination Committee Chief Raghunath Khulal said that 318 people coming from Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JULY 13 Province 1 Assembly today unanimously passed the Bill Designed to Provide for Provincial Police, 2020. Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Hikmat Kumar Karki had presented a proposal in the Assembly seeking endorsement of the bill. On the occasion, Minister Karki said t Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 13 While the monsoon brings worries for many people, it has brought cheers to the residents of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality in Saptari. According to Gulten Mandal of Hanumannagar Kankalini, hundreds of people gather at the Koshi Barrage on a daily basis to collect dri Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 13 Around 90 per cent paddy plantation has been completed in Banke so far. Timely completion of the plantation is expected to increase yield. Agriculture Knowledge Centre Banke Chief Sagar Dhakal said 90 per cent paddy plantation was completed in Banke. “Rain water and Sik Read More...