Five killed, four injured in Baitadi jeep accident

DHANGADHI: As many as five persons lost their lives while four others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Buddha of Dasrathchand Municipality in Baitadi district, on Tuesday.
The District Police Office, Baitadi, identified the victims as Kalawati Chand, 75, of Shumaya Rural Municipality-4, Bhagirath Pandeya, 77, Parbatidevi Chand, 70, both from Patan Municipality-5, Parbati Chand, 72, and Krishna lal Lawad, 58, both hailing from Dashrathchand Municipality, 5 and 2 respectively in the district.
According to DPO Chief and DSP Narayan Prasad Adhikari, the ill-fated jeep ( Na 1 Ja 2196) was headed to Gothalapani from Jhulaghat, close to the India border, area fell 200 metres below the road before killing five and injuring others, this afternoon.
It has been learnt that a majority of passengers on board were returning home after collecting their old age allowance from Jhulaghat.
Among the injured persons, jeep driver who was seriously hurt in the incident is undergoing treatment at the Dhangadhi-based health facility while other are receiving treatment at the District Hospital.
Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway, police said.
