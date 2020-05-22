Five new COVID-19 cases detected in Sudurpaschim Province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Five persons were detected with COVID-19 in Sudurpaschim Province, on Friday.

According to Dilip Kumar Shrestha, spokesperson of Seti Provincial Hospital, five persons were detected with the coronavirus infection via tests carried out through the PCR method at the Dhangadhi-based laboratory.

Among the confirmed cases, three patients are from Kailali, and one each from Baitadi and Dadeldhura districts respectively.

With these confirmed cases, the number of infections in the province has reached ten, taking the nation tally to 507, as of today.

So far, five people have recovered from the illness whereas five others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

