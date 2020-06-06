Five returnees test positive for COVID-19

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHOJPUR, JUNE 5

Five Nepali workers, who had returned from India recently, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhojpur today.

Having entered the country through Sunauli entry point on May 26, they were put in a holding area in Jarayotar of Arun Rural Municipality.

According to Bhojpur police Chief DSP Nara Bahadur Salami Magar, all five positive cases are residents of Shadananda Municipality.

Health workers had collected swab samples of 40 persons kept in the holding area and sent the swabs to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for PCR tests. “Of the 40 samples, five tested positive; all males ranging between 17 and 32 years of age,” said DSP Magar.

With the freshly diagnosed cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the district has reached six. The first-ever positive case in the district, a youth from Homtang of Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality, has already recovered and returned home following treatment.

It has been learnt that the five COVID-19 patients were together with the duo of Sankhuwasabha (who had also tested positive) on their return journey from India.

