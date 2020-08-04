Flood victims deprived of relief in Kailali

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, August 3

Flood victims of Kailali’s southern region have complained that they have not received relief for the past six days.

The victims who were displaced and are staying in the open now are making do with noodles, biscuits and water provided by local levels concerned and various local organisations.

According to victims, they have not received any relief so far.

Floods have affected around 6,320 families in various local levels and displaced 2,500 families in the district. With floodwaters receding, most of the affected families have returned home, while others, including the displaced, are staying put in the open on the Postal Highway.

“It’s been raining continuously ever since the floods drove us out of our homes, but as nobody seems to care for us, we are left with no choice but to live on the road under a tarp,” lamented Bhagiram Chaudhary of ward 8 of Bhagani Municipality.

“The floods swept away all the grains I had in my house, and now we are living on noodles and biscuits provided by way of relief,” he said.

Chief District Officer Yagyaraj Bohara admitted they haven’t been able to pay attention to the victims. “As our priority was to rescue flood victims, we couldn’t provide them anything other than fast food,” he said.

Among the places affected by floods were Bhajani Municipality, Joshipur Rural Municipality, Janaki Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

