Floods, landslides claim 19 lives in Sudurpaschim, Karnali provinces

DHANGADI / BAJURA / SURKHET, AUGUST 19

Landslides and floods triggered by last night’s heavy rainfall have claimed 19 lives in Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces, while five people have gone missing.

In Achham, bodies of 12 persons, who went missing after the swollen local Kailashkhola swept away a settlement in Sainibazaar of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality, have been found. Five people are still missing.

A joint team of police and army personnel, besides Achham Chief District Officer Gokarna Prasad Upadhyaya, has been deployed for the search of the missing. An army chopper has also been used in the search operation.

In Bajhang, two minors died in a landslide incident.

According to Chief District Officer Kamal Rajbhandari, Pipala Tamrakar’s son Sachin Tamrakar, 12, and guest Sudip Okheda, 5, died when a landslide buried her home in Ward 5 of Bungal Municipality, Midi. Pipala, 40, her daughters Sunita, 18, Santoshi, 12, and son Anil, 16, were injured.

They are being treated at local health posts.

In Bajura, two persons were killed in a landslide. Min Bahadur Budha’s daughter, Sumi, 3, died when a landslide buried his home in Ward 1 of Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality.

His five-year-old daughter Binita and mother Nandadevi, 65, were injured.

Elsewhere in the district, Dhinu Luhar, 75, died after he was swept away when the swollen local Badigad and Dhupe rivers gushed into the locality, according to DSP Tankaraj Bhattarai. Twenty houses were inundated.

In Baitadi, four people were injured when a landslide buried their home in Ward 5 of Surnaya Rural Municipality, Madi. Police have identified the injured as Bir Bahadur Madai, his wife Sundari and daughters Saraswoti and Parbati.

Landslides also killed two people in Dailekh and one in Surkhet. In Dailekh, Bal Bahadur Rawat, 66, of Ward 5 of Bhagawatimai Rural Municipality, and Janak Kathayat, 12, of Thantikhandh Rural Municipality have been killed. Five persons, including four members of a single family, were injured in these landslide incidents.

In Surkhet, Range Khatri’s twoyear-old son died when a landslide swept away their home in Ward 1 of Simta Rural Municipality, Surkhet.

