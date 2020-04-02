Foreign returnees facing humiliation

Himalayan News Service

Dolakha, April 1

People, who returned home from abroad, complained they were misbehaved as locals held the view that they had brought coronavirus to Dolakha.

A resident of Ward No 6 in Kalinchowk Rural Municipality said locals had been humiliating the returnees from virus-hit countries of late. Some returnees from India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE bemoaned that there was no conducive environment to live in the village.

A youth spotted at Charikot Hospital for health check-up complained that villagers had been manhandling him ever since he returned from Saudi Arabia. “I came to the hospital for health check-up after villagers misbehaved with me saying I had contracted the deadly virus,” he added.

He urged health workers to provide him with a certificate confirming that he did not have the virus. Dr Binod Dangal at Charikot Hospital said that five persons returning from India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE had visited the hospital for health examination today.

“Their health is okay,” he said.

According to Dr Dangal, many returnees from abroad at other local levels were also facing the same behaviour from the locals. “Those returning from COVID-19-hit countries have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

Thus, there is no need to manhandle returnees”, Dr Dangal added.

A version of this article appears in print on April 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook