Former ambassador, communist leader Lama passes away

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Former ambassador to South Korea Kaman Singh Lama succumbed to COVID-19, today.

The 69-year old who was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj died during the course of treatment.

Lama was the central committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and had joined the communist party in 2033 BS from the then Nirmal Lama-led party.

NCP chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended condolences on the demise of former lawmaker at the restored Legislature Parliament in 2063 BS.

Dahal issued a statement extending his condolences saying Lama was an active and intellectual figure who had huge contributions to the communist movement in the country. With the demise of Lama, the party and nation lost a brave and intellectual leader in the phase of implementing the constitution in the country, Dahal added.

He further extended condolences to the bereaved family. Lama is survived by wife, son and four daughters.

