Four hurt as clash ensues between onion smugglers, police in Bara

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Four persons were injured in a clash between police personnel and onion smugglers in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night.

The injured teenager has been identified as Rajan Yadav (14) of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub Inspector of Police and two constables.

The clash ensued as locals started pelting stones at the police as the latter were detaining onion smugglers and taking control of contraband goods being smuggled, at around 8:30 pm yesterday.

It has been learnt that police had to open air fire to take the situation under control.

According to local Ram Lal Sah, injured Rajan Yadav was shot on his head in the clash. He also informed that Yadav was rushed to Birgunj-based Vayodha Hospital where doctors performed an operation to remove the bullet, and added that he was undergoing treatment post the operation.

Likewise, the injured police personnel were discharged from Kalaiya Hospital after treatment, Chief of Bara District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Pangeni informed.

It has been reported that locals attacked police personnel as they were about to take control of the seized 12 sacks of onions and three motorcycles with Indian registration number. The vehicles were used to carry smuggled goods into Nepal.

Locals resorted to violence while police fired 12 rounds of bullets into the air to take the situation under control, Pangeni informed.

Meanwhile, the situation is now under control and everything has come to normalcy, according to the SP.

