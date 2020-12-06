RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

DOTI: Four persons died while four others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Phudsil Rural Municipality-7 of Doti district on Sunday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Manju Tripathi (Awasthi) (28), secretary of the Phudsil-7, her 55-year-old mother-in-law Damberi Awasthi, Hari Narayan Bhatt (40) and Mukunda Awasthi (3).

The injured have been identified as jeep driver Kailash Bam (30) of Fudshil-6, Hemant Bhatt (28), of Bhimduttanagar Municipality in Kanchanpur, Khemadevi Giri (40), and Tikaram Giri (26), of Bogatan in Phudsil-7.

The incident occurred as the jeep (Ma 1 Cha 550) skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres below at Seunikhet Piusiya at around 1:00 am today, killing three on the spot and critically injuring other four, informed District Police Office, Doti.

Critically injured Mukunda succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital in Dipayal.

A team of Nepal Police under the command of Police Inspector Rabindra Chand,deployed immediatly after the report of the incident, conducted the rescue operation with the help of locals.

The other injured have been sent to Dipayal for treatment, added, Doti DPO.

All of the injured are hurt in their head and back, added Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Kumar Singh, Spokesperson at the Sudur Paschim Provincial Police Office, Dipayal.

