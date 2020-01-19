Four missing Chinese tourists in Nepal avalanche found alive

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: As many as four Chinese tourists, who were reported missing from Manang after avalanche hit the trail route along the Annapurna trekking circuit, have come into contact with the Nepali authorities, on Sunday.

At least four Koreans–Leen Min Su, Jong Pil Bong, Kim Sook Ja, Choi Hyo Won–and three Nepalis–Wangdak Sherpa, Saroj Pariyar, Min Bahadur Tamang– are still reported missing after avalanche triggered by heavy snowfall hit the trail route along the Annapurna trekking circuit on Friday.

According to Tek Gurung an official at the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP), four missing Chinese tourists were found near the Muktinath Temple in the area today.

Locals along with Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN), Western Regional Association Pokhara and Union of Trekking Travels Rafting Workers Nepal have been searching for the missing persons in the area.

Vijaya KC, President of Uni Travels Pvt Ltd, who returned after reaching the affected area said, “Search operation is hampered by snow in the area.”

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook