Frontline workers to get hazard allowance

KATHMANDU, JUNE 3
The Government of Nepal has published ‘Hazard Allowance Management Order for Human Resources Involved in the Treatment of COVID-19 Infection’ in Nepal Gazette for its implementation.
The order aims to provide hazard allowance to the human resources involved in the identification, prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 as per Section 2 of the Infectious Disease Act, 1964. The hazard allowance shall be entitled to human resources such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab workers, ambulance drivers and helpers, security personnel, sanitation worker and administrative staff, among other employees and staffers, who have been directly or indirectly involved in the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 infection.
The Ministry of Health and Population or the Department of Health Services shall provide the hazard allowance to eligible human resources.
The concerned agency deputing human resources for identification, prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 infection may itself manage the hazard allowance and submit all necessary documents to the MoHP or the Department for reimbursement.
According to the order, 100 per cent of basic pay prescribed by the Government of Nepal shall be provided to human resources directly involved in the treatment of patients.
Similarly, human resources indirectly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 shall get 75 per cent of basic pay. In the case of human resources deputed to health the desk set up at Tribhuvan International Airport and border crossing points with India and China, they shall be entitled to 50 per cent of basic pay.
The MoHP will be responsible for carrying out monitoring to check if the hazard allowance has been implemented or misused. The period of hazard allowance will be effective from January 14 to the date of declaration of elimination of the virus.
Kathmandu, June 2 The Ministry of Health and Population said that implementing the Supreme Court’s order to conduct tests for coronavirus on all quarantined persons across the country using polymerase chain reaction method was a daunting task. Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued an order Read More...
DHANGADHI: Seti Hospital in Sudurpaschim Province has refused to admit five COVID-19 patients owing to the lack of beds in the isolation ward. The 24-bed isolation ward of the hospital is full and there is no place to keep the newly infected. The hospital sent back five infected persons aged 1 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 The Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has warned the government that it will stop generating electricity if the latter does not address the genuine concerns raised by the private developers. Issuing a statement today, IPPAN has said that the government h Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 Insurance Board (IB) — the regulatory body — issued a circular to insurance firms on Monday directing them to mandatorily obtain PCR reports from any person who wants to buy the coronavirus insurance scheme. Raju Raman Poudel, executive director of IB, mentioned that PCR Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 The national flag carrier — Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) — conducted a historic three repatriation flights to Hong Kong on Monday. On Monday night, NAC conducted three back-to-back flights with just one-hour gap at 9:00pm, 10:00pm and 11:00pm to repatriate Hong Kong n Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 A taskforce formed to study the possible impact of locust invasion in Nepal has said that the possibility of locusts migrating to Nepal is highly unlikely as the monsoon season has started in the country. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) had forme Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t budging over his refusal to take action on inflammatory posts by President Donald Trump that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, many said, encouraged violence against protesters. His critics, however, are multiplying. Some employees have Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even afte Read More...