Fund set up for vocational training

KATHMANDU, JULY 14
In a bid to carry out youth vocational training programmes through one-door system, the government is all set to establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training Fund.
The Fund aims to avoid duplication in technical and vocational education and training programmes for youths and operate them through an integrated channel.
The National Planning Commission has already prepared an approach paper for the establishment of the fund. A taskforce, coordinated by NPC member Dr Usha Jha had prepared the paper. The taskforce comprised joint-secretaries from 10 ministries.
Despite multiple programmes being run by the government for youths, the expected result still remains a far cry and the fund will help to yield better results.
NPC Vice-chair Dr Pushpa Raj Kandel said, “There will be no issue of duplication in youth-related programmes once the fund is set-up and brought into operation.
The new initiative will help eligible youths to benefit from the programme.” The Fund’s Directive Committee will be chaired by NPC vice-chair and its secretariat will be based in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
