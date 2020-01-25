PA member Manange remanded to custody

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 24

District Administration Office, Kaski today remanded Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung, aka Deepak Manange, to custody for two days for investigation.

Arrested over criminal offence case yesterday, Manange was produced at the Kaski District Administration Office today.

Police in civvies had nabbed him from Hotel Paradise in Lakeside of Pokhara. Kaski DAO had issued an arrest warrant against Manange acting on the FIR filed by All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chairperson Milan Gurung over physical assault and indecent behaviour.

Manange had reportedly manhandled Milan on the playground of Pokhara’s Bhandardhik.

Talking to journalists, Manange said legal action had been initiated against Milan, who had been swindling people in Pokhara for the past ten years. “I have been arrested and it is a minor thing. My action has now been justified. Earlier, people used to fear to file case against Milan. Now, people have shown courage to do so,” he said.

Though Manange had told the police that he wanted to visit a hospital for health check-up, he has been kept in a separate room of the DPO. He has been kept in the room meant for elderly and differently-abled people. Party leaders, cadres and his followers have been visiting Manange at the DPO.

