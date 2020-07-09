Girl found hanging in school, murder suspected

Himalayan News Service

SIRAHA, JULY 8

A teenage girl was found dead in a school in Siraha’s Gol Bazaar this morning. The body of Punti Kumari Sah, 15, was found hanging in the Children Education Academy of Gol Bazaar Municipality.

Daughter of Ram Julum Sah of Gol Bazaar, the girl had gone missing since late afternoon yesterday.

After the locals saw the body, they informed police. “As soon as we got information about the body, we reached the school and found a girl’s body hanging inside a classroom,” said Gol Bazaar Area Police Office Incharge Janak Puri. Police said the incident was suspicious, considering the school’s CC camera footage that shows a boy with the girl.

“For investigation, we’ve detained Raj Kumar Sah, the person seen in the footage,” said Puri, adding that the body had been taken to Lahan-based Ram Kumar-Uma Prasad Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

“We’re investigating the incident and only after the post-mortem report, will we be able to say whether it was a murder,” said police.

