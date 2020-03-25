Gokarneshwor Municipality to set up 27-bed centre for coronavirus patients

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 24

Gokarneshwor Municipality is working to set up an isolation centre with 27 beds as part of its preparations against COVID-19.

Mayor of the municipality Santosh Chalise said a 15-bed private hospital located at Jorpati Chowk was rented for three months to convert it into isolation centre.

The health facility will have five state-of-the-art ICUs, five ventilators and five isolation beds, Mayor Chalise said.

“Seven isolation wards have been managed in coordination with Nepal Medical College, Attarkhel and five more isolation wards have been arranged in Shankharapur Hospital. More isolation wards will be added in cooperation with two large hospitals located within the municipality in case of requirement,” said the mayor.

To control the coronavirus and treat suspected patients the municipality has constituted a nine-member team of doctors led by Subash Pyakurel of Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

The municipality has also mobilised health workers even in public holidays for treatment of patients at all nine health posts of the municipality including Gokarna Primary Health Care Centre.

