Govardhan Puja being observed, 11:37am auspicious time for Bhai Tika today

KATHMANDU: Govardhan Puja, the worshipping of Govardhan hill is being observed throughout the country today during Tihar festival.

The Govardhan Puja rituals are being observed today with the replicas of the Govardhan Mountain made out of the cow dung. People prepare a mixture of the cow dung and ochre formed into a paste and apply on the courtyard of their homes and on the floors today.

The rituals are linked to the Hindu God Sri Krishna who, according to the legend, lifted the Mount Govardhan by his hand and protected people of a place called Gokul from torrential rains caused by Indra, the king of Svarga (Heaven) and the Devas. He is also the god of lightning, thunder, storms, rains and river flows.

It is believed that the God of rain was angered and thereby caused the heavy downpour.

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee chair Ram Chandra Gautam told THT Online that the auspicious time for receiving and offering Bhai Tika is at 11:37 am today.

On this day, sisters offer ‘tika’ to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity on the occasion of Bhai tika. In return, the brothers pledge to protect their sisters from all kinds of adversities.

Brothers sit at a specially anointed place and offer tika, garlands of Dubo and Makhamali‘ and a treat consisting varieties of sweets, walnut, spices and Sel roti (a special kind of bread cooked in oil).

Meanwhile, Newar Community will observe Kija Puja (Newari Bhai Tika) in the evening today.

