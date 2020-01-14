‘Government jeopardising federal republic’

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, January 13

Chairman of Samajwadi Party-Nepal and former deputy prime minister Upendra Yadav today accused the KP Sharma Oli-led government of endangering the federal democratic republic.

Talking to mediapersons at Janakpurdham today, Yadav charged that the incumbent government was trying to impose authoritarianism by introducing Nepal Special Service Bill, Information Technology Bill, and Media Council Bill. “The government is formulating hundreds of laws and dozens of bills in violation of the constitution,” he alleged.

Yadav said he had protested against the Media Council Bill in the Cabinet, Parliament and the street. “When I was at the Ministry of Law for a few days, I stopped some of the anti-people and anti-constitution bills,” Yadav reminded. He said the government had failed to implement the agreement inked between the government and his party to amend the constitution after his party did not agree to share the government in Province 2. “The government has a tacit plan to destroy Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and SP-N in Province 2. But, our party did not subscribe to the NCP’s conspiracy,” he added.

Yadav said the RJP-N had failed to justify its alliance with the ruling NCP in the upcoming National Assembly elections.

“NCP knows how to use Madhesis and other ethnic people,” Yadav said, adding, “If the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives was not from an ethnic background, she would have been promoted to the post of speaker.” Shiv Maya Thumbahamphe is capable for the post of speaker. Only problem with her is her ethnicity, Yadav argued.

Yadav held that former Maoist leaders and most of the leaders from the former CPN-UML pedigree had not liked the alliance between NCP and RJP-N. He warned that the NCP would do everything possible to dismantle the RJP-N.

