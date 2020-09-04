Govinda KC puts off Satyagraha

KARNALI, SEPTEMBER 3
Senior orthopaedic surgeon Govinda KC has put off his Satyagraha.
The postponement of his strike comes in the wake of increasing COV- ID-19 infection cases, according to a statement issued today by KC. At a press conference on August 16, KC had announced a strike beginning August 27 in Jumla district.
“I have decided to postpone the Satyagraha for some time on a special request of Jumla residents following the spread of the virus. I notify that I will organise Satyagraha at any time if the government does not address my demands,” he said.
He also drew the attention of the government to the need to provide facilities and allowances to frontline health workers and doctors at private and government health institutions who have been providing treatment putting their lives at stake.
KC had launched strike time and again in the past putting forth various demands. His demands include launch of an MBBS programme in Karnali Academy of Health Sciences after constructing necessary infrastructure and managing the workforce, running classes in the Geta Medical College and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences by providing human resources and building necessary infrastructure and amending the Medical Education Act.
KC had reached Jumla on July 26.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
