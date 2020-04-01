Govt adopts three-pronged approach to fight COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 31

The government has adopted three major strategies in its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Bikash Devkota said quarantine would be strictly implemented under the supervision of security agencies, testing would be made broader, with all those coming from foreign countries to be tested, and the government would spruce up logistic arrangements by running fever clinics and setting up intensive care units.

Devkota added that the government would be adopting stricter lockdown measures.

He said the high-level committee for prevention and control of the novel coronavirus was coordinating with other executive committees to ensure stringent lockdown. “I just came from the high-level committee meeting that adopted such a measure,” said Devkota.

The government has formed other committees, besides the high-level panel led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel. They include a facilitation committee led by Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi, Operations Committee led by a secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, provincial committees led by chief ministers and district committees led by district coordination committees.

“These committees are executive committees. They ensure implementation of decisions taken by the government,” said Devkota.

He added that these committees had been authorised to take decisions on quarantine, isolation, human resources and everything related to COVID-9 treatment.

Devkota said after Dharan, COVID-19 testing would start in Pokhara. He said testing in Dhangadi and Pokhara would begin soon, and the government would also dispatch necessary equipment to Butwal and Surkhet.

