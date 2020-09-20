Govt announces list of 594 persons for state honours

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 19
The Government of Nepal today announced a list of 594 personalities, who would be conferred with various honours, titles and medals, to mark the Constitution Day.
According to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as many as 453 persons will receive the Manpadavi for their outstanding contribution to various walks of national life.
Of them, Dr Sanduk Ruit, a veteran ophthalmologist, will be honoured with Suprasiddha Prabal Janasewashree (first). He features in the first position of the 594 awardees. No one has been awarded with Nepal Ratna, the highest civilian award, this year.
Similarly, Supreme Court Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, former chief commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Navin Kumar Ghimire, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa andÂ Chief of Armed Police Force Shailendra Khanal will get Prasidhha Praba Janasewashree (second).
As per the MoHA, seven persons will be honoured with Sukritimaya Rastradeep (third), 87 persons with Suprabal Janasewashree (third), eight persons with Kirtimaya Rastradeep (fourth), 342 persons with Prabal Janasewashree (fourth) and 104 persons with Janasewashree (fifth).
Names of 114 persons have been listed as the recipient of Alankar. The honours under Alankar include Rastra Yashobardhak, Nepal Sewa Pravin, Samajsewa Ratna, Param Paurakh Bhaskar, Nepal Pratap Subhushan, Atipaurakh Bhaskar, Nepal Pratap Aabhushan, Mahapaurakh Bhaskar and Nepal Pratap Bhusan.
As many as 27 persons will be awarded under the category of Padak, which includes Rastrasewa Padak, Sukriti Padak and Prakritik Piditodhhar Padak.
Receipts of various honours, titles and medals are doctors, nurses, engineers, journalists, literary figures, artistes, employees of security agencies and civil service, officials of constitutional bodies, social workers, experts in concerned areas, technicians, health workers, officials and employees of local levels, professors and teachers, among others.
A press release issued by the Office of the President said the list of recipients were announced on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, as per Article 277 (1) of the Constitution.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
