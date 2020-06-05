GPKTC turned into Corona hospital

DAMAULI, JUNE 4
GP Koirala National Respiration Treatment Centre in Suklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun, has been turned into a corona hospital.
Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari confirmed that the centre had become a corona hospital, saying the decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“Now onwards, all COV- ID-19 infected persons will be treated at the centre; we’re going to manage 30 beds for the purpose there,” said Adhikari.
According to the centre’s Chief Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, at present infected cases are being treated on the top floor of the centre’s building.
“We have sealed and designated the two upper floors to treat COVID-19 patients; regular services are being provided from the lower floors,” Shrestha said, adding all the COVID-19 positive cases in the district will now onwards be treated in isolation at the specialised treatment centre.
So far, one person, a 28-year-old India returnee from Rising, Tanahun, is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the centre after he was diagnosed positive for the virus a few days ago.
According to data provided by the District Public Health Office, out of 470 India returnees whose swab samples were collected for polymerase chain reaction test, 378 had tested negative for the virus. While one tested positive, test results of the remaining 91 people are pending.
