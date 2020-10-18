Growing food insecurity in Sudurpaschim

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17
Sudurpaschim state has witnessed growing food insecurity due to adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
A study has shown that the food insecurity index has slid to 23 from 15 recorded in fiscal year 2016-17.
A programme organised by the State Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives revealed the study findings that due to the COVID-19 crisis, three out of 10 households have witnessed a decline in their income in the state. Similarly, regular income of 11 per cent of workers involved in agriculture and 25 per cent of those involved in nonagriculture sector have been obstructed.
The study was conducted by World Food Programme in coordination with government.
Director of Youth Group for Change, Dabal Bam, said although Sudurpaschim was safe in terms of food, people in some districts still had no access to food. The group works for citizen’s rights to food.
The report stated that among the population of 2.5 million in the Sudurpaschim state, 1.6 million people have no access to food, which clearly indicates food insecurity. The people from Dalit, freed-Haliyas, HIV-infected single women, Raute, smallholder farmers, those from Badi, Sona communities and those working in the informal sector were facing severe food crisis.
Director Bam added, “The source of income has been badly impacted by the COV- ID-19. People from Bajura, Bajhang, Baitadi and Darchula districts are at high risk. Although families are seeking loans to escape food crisis, they are not getting support from anywhere.”
However, two districts in the southern belt of the State — Kailali and Kanchanpur — have adequate food stock.
Production in these districts recovers the scarcity in hilly and mountainous districts.
At the programme, Minister for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Binita Devi Chaudhary, however claimed that the government had prioritised agriculture. The programmes of agricultural development were given special attention where farmers would get opportunity to become self-reliant.
“Time has come to adopt commercial farming by quitting subsistence agriculture,” she said, adding that nutrition is equally important as food security.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country. In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agricu Read More...
LONDON: It was a moment of magnificence Tottenham had become accustomed to seeing Gareth Bale produce: A shot unleashed from 25 yards, curling into the top corner of the net. As so often, Bale was Tottenham's savior on May 19, 2013. But the match-winner against Sunderland wasn't enough to squeeze Read More...
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,167 additional coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 129,304. There are currently 38,737 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,715 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the coun Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Police in Parsa district today raided an apartment in Birgunj Metropolitan City-6 and seized about 22 and a half kilograms of gold. A team of security personnel deployed from Parsa District Police Office (DPO) under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Panta raided Ganesh A Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health reported 12 additional fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll advanced to 727. It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,746 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the additional cases within the valley, 1,451 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 152 and 143 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhakt Read More...