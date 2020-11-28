Gurkha from Dang killed in Kashmir attack

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Nepali national working in the Indian Army was killed in an attack in India’s Kashmir on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Prem KC, who hailed from Beluwa in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-9 of Dang district. Ward secretary of Tulsipur-9 Yem Narayan Sapkota confirmed KC’s passing.

According to the Associated Press, at least three Indian soldiers were killed in a barrage of mortar shelling and gunfire by Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized frontier in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Friday.

It was reported that KC, who was injured in the encounter, breathed his last on the way to a hospital. Another Indian national from his group was also killed in the attack.

It has been learnt that family members of the deceased were informed by the Indian military about KC being shot. Meanwhile, KC’s father Lal Bahadur, former Indian Gurkha personnel, has already left to receive his son’s body.

KC is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

