Head teacher’s brutal murder leaves village in grief, fear

DHARAN, DECEMBER 9

Abduction and subsequent murder of head teacher Rajendra Shrestha, 54, of Saraswoti Basic School by the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal has left locals terrified in Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang.

Shrestha’s throat was slit in Brakhe forest, one kilometre away from his home yesterday.

The incident has left the entire village in fear.

Local Birendra Limbu of Miklajung said the heinous murder had shocked the villagers and left them terrified.

“For some years, the village had not seen any violent and heinous crime.

The brutal killing of head teacher Shrestha has made us unsafe and insecure,” Limbu added.

A temporary police post is located in Jaante, two hours’ walk from Miklajung. According to Limbu, it takes around five to six hours for police to reach Miklajung if any untoward incident happens in the village. Lack of police post in the village has led to the brutal crime. “The government has to establish a permanent police post and provide security,”

Limbu demanded.

Another local Dinesh Poudel said the village wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors due to fear.

Province 1 Assembly member Kul Bahadur Samba said the brutal murder had shocked and terrified people in Miklajung area. He demanded a permanent police post for people’s security. “A request was sent to the home ministry seeking an APF base camp and police post at Ramitekhola of Miklajung, but the ministry has not approved it,” said Limbu.

Locals say that lack of police post has encouraged criminal activities in the northern part of Morang district.

Chand’s party had set three excavators ablaze at Ramitekhola a year ago.

After the teacher’s murder, a large number of police and APF personnel have been deployed to the north in Morang, including Miklajung area. Police have launched a search operation to nab those involved in the murder.

Morang Police Chief SP Santosh Khadka said his office had mobilised police patrols to provide security.

