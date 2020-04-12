Health Min confirms Covid-19 in three Indian nationals

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has officially confirmed that the three Indian nationals, whose samples were collected for Covid-19 detection, have tested positive for the transmission.

The Health Ministry stated that samples were drawn from three men– aged 37, 55 and 44 — who were kept in isolation at Narayani Hospital, Birgung, for testing and sent to Hetauda based Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Center for testing. On the samples testing positive, they were then sent to National Public Health Laboratory in the capital for retesting, which gave out the same results.

Authorities are now actively pursuing contract tracing and investing their travel history, said the Ministry, on its social media page.

The official confirmation has taken the total number of Covid-19 cases to twelve, from nine, with eleven of those cases still active. Thus far, 4426 tests have been carried out, 4414 of them resulting negative for the transmission. Currently, across the country, 82 people symptomatic of Coronavirus infection have been placed in isolation.

