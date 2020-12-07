Health Min requests pvt hospitals not to take extra fees in Covid-19 guise

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has directed the private hospitals not to charge additional fees from the patients in the name of Covid-19 care services.

Issuing a notice on Sunday, the Ministry clarified that Covid-19 has itself given a difficult time, hence, hospitals shouldn’t add more burden on service seekers in the pretext of Covid-19.

Assistant Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said that the hospitals would face music as per the existing laws if they were found doing so.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook