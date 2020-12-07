Health Min requests pvt hospitals not to take extra fees in Covid-19 guise

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has directed the private hospitals not to charge additional fees from the patients in the name of Covid-19 care services.
Issuing a notice on Sunday, the Ministry clarified that Covid-19 has itself given a difficult time, hence, hospitals shouldn’t add more burden on service seekers in the pretext of Covid-19.
Assistant Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said that the hospitals would face music as per the existing laws if they were found doing so.
