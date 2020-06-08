Health Ministry confirms additional fatality, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll climbs to 14

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed yet another fatality from coronavirus transmission in Nepal. After the official statement, the country’s death toll has climbed to 14.

A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday night. This is Gandaki Province’s first coronavirus related fatality.

The man had been receiving treatment at the Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences. The deceased had a chronic kidney condition and other underlying conditions. He was a hypertensive and a diabetic.

It has been reported that the man along with his wife had returned to Syangja from New Delhi, India on June 3. They arrived in Waling on a vehicle sent by the municipality to bring them from Sunauli border area, according to Waling Municipality Health Department chief Kamal Pandey. The deceased tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The health authorities have yet to collect swab specimens from the deceased’s wife and daughter who have been placed at a quarantine facility at Malepatan in Pokhara-5.

