Health services closed after health workers test positive for COVID-19

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 1

Regular health services have been closed at GP Koirala National Respiratory Treatment Centre in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun, after a female health worker was diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

The treatment centre’s Executive Director Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha confirmed the closure of all services until further notice.

“Except for isolation and administration-related work, every other service has been closed,” said Shrestha.

According to Dr Shrestha, swab samples of persons who came in contact with the health worker at the centre’s laboratory will be sent to Pokhara for tests tomorrow.

The treatment centre has said a decision about resuming health services there will be taken once the test reports of the swab samples come out.

The hospital has a 50-bed isolation ward for coronavirus patients. There are 27 COV- ID-19 infected persons in the isolation centre here.

Meanwhile, just today five more people tested positive for coronavirus in different wards of Shuklagandaki Municipality.

