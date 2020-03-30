Health workers attending COVID-19 patient to undergo test

Seti Provincial Hospital is all set to collect sample swab from health workers and doctors involved in the treatment of a COVID-19-infected person in Dhangadi.
Provincial hospital Spokesperson Dr Jagadish Joshi said the hospital was preparing to collect sample swab of all the doctors and health workers involved in the person’s treatment. He said that the collected sample swabs would be sent to Kathmandu for test. “We will send the sample swab of doctors and health workers as they had collected boy’s sample swab without donning personal protective equipment”, said Dr Joshi.
A permanent resident of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, the youth was admitted to Seti Hospital on March 24. He had landed at Tribhuvan International airport from the UAE through India’s New Delhi.
He had boarded a Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu to Neplagunj and caught the public bus from Neplagunj and arrived in Dhangadi. Eight of his family members and relatives, who took him to the hospital, have been put in home quarantine.
