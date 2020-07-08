Helipads coming up in Banke, Bardiya

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7

Local levels have started constructing helipads to control possible loss of lives and property due to floods in Banke and Bardiya.

Helipad construction is under way to rescue people trapped in the floods. Choppers can take off and land even at night time in the new helipads.

Despite the provincial government’s directive to build helipads, many local levels have not heeded the call.

Helipad construction is almost in the final stage in Banke’s Narainapur Rural Municipality’s Nayabasti, Rapti Sonari’s Fattepur and Duduwa Rural Municipality.

These areas have been hit hard by the deluge.

Floodwater in Rapti River causes erosion displacing more than one dozen villages every year. “We have decided to construct helipads at Narainapur and Rapti Sonari’s Fattepur. We are yet to fix the place for constructing the helipad in Duduwa,” said Banke CDO Ram Bahadur Kurumbang.

The provincial government has sent a budget of Rs 1.5 million to Banke for disaster management.

Similarly, a helipad has been constructed in Bansgadi, Bardiya, Rajapur, and Gulariya Municipality. Flood in the Babai River displaces more than a dozen villagers of Gulariya Municipality and Barbardiya.

Bardiya CDO Liladhar Adhikari said they had devised a plan to fight the flood this year. The province government has sent a paltry sum of Rs one million for disaster management this year.

Nepali Army is has taken the responsibility of constructing helipads.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook