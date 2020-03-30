Helpful cooperative

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: Sakriya Saving and Credit Cooperative helped security personnel with drinking water, fruity, noodles and biscuits among other food materials at Diktel in Khotang on Sunday. Security personnel were deployed to implement the lockdown.

The cooperative provided 240 bottles of water, 300 packs of fruity, 300 packets noodles, 240 packets of biscuits, among others. Chairman Rajendra Layalu of the cooperative said that the cooperative has distributed the food stuffs to security personnel as they have been on duty without any food for the security of people during the pandemic.

A version of this article appears in print on March 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

