Here to take China-Nepal relations to a new height: Chinese Defense Minister

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29
The State Councilor and Defense Minister of China Wei Fenghe has asserted that his short visit to Nepal intends to enforce the bilateral agreements inked between the President of Nepal and China, and Heads of the governments between the two countries over different periods of time.
Talking to the media persons at the Tribhuvan International Airport’s VIP Lounge after being received by Minister for Home Affairs and other high ranking officials today, Wei clarified that the objective of his one-day visit was to bolster mutual military cooperation and further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.
Stating that Nepal and China have strong ties, the visiting Chinese dignitary said that he came to Nepal with a goal to take Sino-Nepal ties to a newer height.
“I am confident that the visit would be result-oriented. My visit to Nepal was slightly delayed by the Covid-19 but it will be special one,” he said.
Wei was welcomed by Minister Thapa, Defense Secretary Reshmiraj Pandey, Lieutenant General of Nepali Army Prabhuram Sharma, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi, and Joint-Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kali Prasad Pokharel, among others.
The Chinese Defense Minister Wei arrived in Nepal today in a special aircraft leading a 21-member entourage.
The entourage comprises high-ranking officials of the People’s Liberation Army. Wei is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who also holds the portfolio of Defense Minister.
He is also scheduled to meet Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa.
