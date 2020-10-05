THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nineteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday.

Of the 19 people to have succumbed to the disease, five were women while 14 were men including a 3-year-old child.

This is the highest recorded number of fatalities in a single-day in Nepal. Prior to this, 17 deaths were reported on September 24 while held the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.

Nepal has more than 89,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 35 million whereas the global death-toll has unfortunately crossed a million.

Details of the deceased individuals

65-year-old female, Parsa

76-year-old female, Kathmandu

81-year-old female, Kathmandu

83-year-old female, Kathmandu

45-year-old female, Gorkha

55-year-old male, Sunsari

42-year-old male, Sarlahi

69-year-old male, Sarlahi

26-year-old male, Kathmandu

65-year-old male, Kathmandu

67-year-old male, Kathmandu

78-year-old male, Kathmandu

81-year-old male, Kathmandu

91-year-old male, Kathmandu

3-year-old male, Lalitpur

55-year-old male, Lalitpur

71-year-old male, Lalitpur

62-year-old male, Chitwan

36-year-old male, Nawalparasi east

On Sunday, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded after which the death tally stood at 535.

