Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 977 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 46,427.

Eight new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 435. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Four persons have been discharged from Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu. Among them are females of ages 23 and 25 years and males of ages 27 and 37 years. Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health, Dr Bikash Devkota informed that they were discharged on the ninth day of being admitted to the facility. With this, 49 people have been discharged from various health facilities across country on recovery from COVID-19.

Nine new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded, in addition to the 17 cases reported earlier, on Thursday. A 27-year-old man from Rupandehi and eight men from Jhapa, their ages ranging from 17-55 years, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Nine new cases of coronavirus transmission listed, total cases stand at 453

In a sad turn of events, one more person who tested positive for COVID-19 has lost his life, stated Dr Devkota. A 41-year-old male of Gulmi district — undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Crimson Hospital at Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district — passed away today morning.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 positive Gulmi resident dies in Rupandehi

As of today, the country has witnessed 453 cases of coronavirus infection including 383 males and 70 females while 49 persons have been discharged from the hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook