Highway monitored

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 5
A team led by the Chief District Officer inspected a road section on Prithivi Highway in Tanahun, on Thursday.
CDO Sagar Acharya, SP Arun Poudel, transportation entrepreneurs, mediapersons, among others, inspected Dumre area along the Mugling-Damauli road section of Prithivi Highway.
CDO Acharya said they inspected the area after passengers complained that they were being overcharged.
Similarly, SP Arun Poudel said they took information from passengers about problems they faced.
Traffic Police In-charge Resham Bahadur Ranabhat said action would be taken against vehicle operators if they were found overcharging passengers.
The team took information from passengers of two dozen vehicles. The team also advised passengers to wear masks, use sanitiser, maintain social distance, avoid intake of rotten food materials, among others, to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Ranabhat said excess fare was returned to the passengers after taking action against vehicle operators.
A version of this article appears in print on November 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
