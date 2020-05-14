Home Ministry tightens mobility within Valley; cancels passes across country

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has tightened restrictions on the movement of people across all districts of the country following the sudden surge in number of COVID-19 cases.

Effective from Saturday, the Ministry has scrapped all passes issued by district administration offices across the country. Passes issued in all 77 districts of the country that allowed movement of people within their districts have been cancelled. Movement between one district to another had already been stopped except within Kathmandu Valley.

However, this provision has also been cancelled and movement within the three districts of the Valley will also be prohibited henceforth. Such a decision has been taken in the wake of new coronavirus infection being detected in Kathmandu since Tuesday.

Only today, a 32-year-old male from Kathmandu and a 6-year-old girl from Kapilvastu (currently under treatment in TUTH) were confirmed to have contracted the contagion.

MoHA, after holding discussions with chief district officers, chiefs of security agencies, mayors, and traffic police of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, decided to take such strict measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

As of today, 246 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the country.

