Homestay in Bhojpur luring tourists

BHOJPUR, JULY 22
Gothe Singh Homestay has come into operation in Temke Mayum Rural Municipality, Bhojpur. The homestay has become one of the centres of attraction for domestic and international tourists.
The number of tourists has increased after Nepal Government listed it as one of the tourist destinations in the east.
Skanda Ghimire, a tourist from Biratnagar said Gothe Singh Homestay was a beautiful place to spend time in. The homestay is 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters.
Good hospitality, organic food items, cheap price and natural beauty are the attractions of the place.
Operator of the homestay Prakash Rai said the provincial government and the rural municipality had also helped in operating the homestay.
Rural municipality Chairman Dhurba Raj Rai said the rural municipality had managed electricity service and roads for reaching the homestay.
A view of Kanchanjunga and Makalu, among other Himalayan ranges, can be enjoyed from the homestay.
