Houseowners pulling down structures on their own

DHANGADHI, NOVEMBER 4

Houseowners have started pulling down roadside structures on their own under the road expanding drive, which is being launched under the Regional Urban Development Project in Dhangadhi.

The drive to clear roadside structures as part of the road widening campaign started with homeowners pulling down structures that would come under the to-be-expanded road in Dhangadi sub-metropolis-2 and 5.

Nine homeowners in wards 2, 4 and 5 pulled down structures that were to be removed to make way for a wider road. As per the project, the existing Gulma-Church road will be 10 metres wide and the road between Campus Road and Sahidgate will be 16 metres wide. Dhangadi Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wada, Deputy Mayor Sushila Mishra Bhatta and sub-metropolis divisional engineer Dhijraj Bhatta were present at the start of the demolition drive.

“I’m pleased to see homeowners cooperating in the road widening drive by pulling down structures on their own; this has given us hope that the road projects will be finished soon,” said Mayor Wada.

Further, according to Wada, the municipality will recognise the cooperation of the homeowners by providing different facilities.

Sudurpashchim Academy operator Shubas Shahi said he was happy to part of the road widening drive by pulling down structures that required to be cleared.

According to divisional engineer Bhatta, seven roads will be constructed in the first phase of the project in the sub-metropolis.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

