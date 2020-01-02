Human rights violation up in Karnali

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surkhet, January 1

Karnali Province has witnessed increasing number of human rights violation cases, according to a report prepared and made public by the Informal Sector Service Centre, Karnali Province.

The report was launched amid an interaction here yesterday.

The number of human rights violation cases has climbed to 462 in 2019 in the province from 436 in 2018, according to the report. Of the incidents, 406 were carried out by non-state side, and 56 by the state, said Narayan Prasad Subedi, coordinator of INSEC, Karnali Province.

The victims include 80 men and 334 women.

Likewise, of the victims of human rights violations from the state, 62 men and two women, according to the report, were arrested by the province on the charge of carrying out various banned activities, two faced threats and four men were physically assaulted.

Likewise, among victims of human rights violation from the non-state side, 20 (10 men and 10 women) were murdered and 33 (32 men and 1 woman) beaten up. Similarly, 77 incidents are related to child rights and 241 to women’s rights. The violations include domestic violence, rape, sexual harassment, chhaupadi and child marriage, the report said.

On the occasion, Raju Nepali, president of the social development committee under the Provincial Assembly, stressed the need for all to unite against human rights violations.

