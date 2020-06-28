Husband killed, wife injured in Syangja landslide

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A person died while his spouse sustained injures after a landslide buried their house in Galyang Municipality-1 of Syangja district on Sunday morning.

The landslide caused by a heavy continuous downpour buried the house at around 3:00 am today, killing Yam Bahadur BK (49) while injuring his wife Phulmaya Bk (42), informed Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the District Police Office, Rajendra Adhikari.

Severely injured Phulmaya was rushed to Lumbini Medical College in Palpa where she is receiving treatment, informed police.

However, it has been learnt that their two children, a son and a daughter, who were inside the house at the time of the incident, are safe.

