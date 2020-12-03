Illegal crusher plants in Rautahat to be shut down

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 2
The district authority of Rautahat has decided to close more than half a dozen crusher plants operating illegally in different parts of the district.
The decision was taken by a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee convened in the District Administration Office of Gaur. As identified so far, some eight crusher plants are operating in different places of the district by flouting the mandatory criteria set by the government. As per the decision, Shreeram Janaki Crusher Industry of Brindaban Municipality, Sumukh Crusher Industry of Fatuwa Bijayapur Municipality, Shiva Shankar Crusher Industry of Garuda Municipality, Sankatmochan Washing Industry of Brindaban Municipality, Shivam Sand Washing Industry of Brindaban Municipality, Ashraya Asphalt and Crusher Industry of Chanrapur Municipality, Raman/ Sagarmatha JV of Gujara Municipality and Shrestha Dhukuchhu Mrit Sanjivani JV of Bijayapur Municipality will face closure.
“While some plants will be closed for good, others will be allowed to operate after meeting the required criteria,” said Chief District Officer Indradev Yadav.
A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
