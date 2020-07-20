Indian smugglers attack APF post

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA, JULY 19

A group of around 50 Indian smugglers attacked the temporary APF Post at Danditola of Gaurigunj Rural Municipality, Jhapa, last night at 9:15pm with domestic weapons.

APF personnel had opened four rounds of fire in the air to bring the situation under control after smugglers attacked the APF post with spears, khukuris, rods and firewood, said Gaurigunj APF Inspector Saiman Shrestha.

Two APF constables received minor injury in the incident.

They received cuts and bruises on their bodies.

Dispersed by the firing in the air, Indian smugglers had fled to India.

In the wake of the attack on the APF post, District level security chiefs from Nepal and India held a meeting to resolve the problem.

Jhapa’s APF Chief Resham Kumar Thaksu and India’s Kisanjung District Police Chief Lalit Kumar agreed to stop citizens of their countries from entering each other’s country, implement the lockdown fully, and tighten police patrol along the border area.

District security chiefs from both countries inspected the incident site and agreed to create a friendly atmosphere between the two sides.

It is learnt that cattle and liquor are being smuggled to India from Nepal while fish, chemical fertilisers, clothes and food items are being smuggled to Nepal from India at night.

