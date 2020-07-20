Indian smugglers attack APF post

JHAPA, JULY 19
A group of around 50 Indian smugglers attacked the temporary APF Post at Danditola of Gaurigunj Rural Municipality, Jhapa, last night at 9:15pm with domestic weapons.
APF personnel had opened four rounds of fire in the air to bring the situation under control after smugglers attacked the APF post with spears, khukuris, rods and firewood, said Gaurigunj APF Inspector Saiman Shrestha.
Two APF constables received minor injury in the incident.
They received cuts and bruises on their bodies.
Dispersed by the firing in the air, Indian smugglers had fled to India.
In the wake of the attack on the APF post, District level security chiefs from Nepal and India held a meeting to resolve the problem.
Jhapa’s APF Chief Resham Kumar Thaksu and India’s Kisanjung District Police Chief Lalit Kumar agreed to stop citizens of their countries from entering each other’s country, implement the lockdown fully, and tighten police patrol along the border area.
District security chiefs from both countries inspected the incident site and agreed to create a friendly atmosphere between the two sides.
It is learnt that cattle and liquor are being smuggled to India from Nepal while fish, chemical fertilisers, clothes and food items are being smuggled to Nepal from India at night.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
BAGMATI, JULY 18 Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province. People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction. However, the land for the constructio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period. Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus, as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere. The figure, from a report Rouhani cited in a televised speech, was far higher than Saturday’s official figure for Read More...
Rights activists, politicians from both parties and many other people touched by the legacy of John Lewis mourned the congressman and pillar of the civil rights movement Saturday, lauding the strength, courage and kindness of a man whose lifelong struggle against racial discrimination took him from Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found hanging on July 18 at his Tokyo home, and was later confirmed dead at a hospital. He was 30. According to Japan's Kyodo News, police believe that Miura, who appeared in a number of movies including Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Read More...