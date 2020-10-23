Indian student on Pokhara visit dies

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: An Indian youth who was on a visit to Pokhara of Kaski district died on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Y Kishor Billi (25) of Andhra Pradesh in India.

He was a student at Manmohan Medical College, Kathmandu and lived in a rented room in Swoyambhu.

Billi died at 11:05 am last night, according to spokesperson at Kaski District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subash Hamal.

The DSP said Billi’s friends rushed him to Charak Hospital after he became ill at around 11:00 pm.

The patient was pronounced dead by the doctors at 11:45 pm, DSP Hamal said. He also informed that Billi was visiting Pokhara in a group of nine males and four females — all of them medical interns.

Meanwhile, police have proceeded with the investigation presuming the case to be related with poison consumption.

