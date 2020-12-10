India’s ruling BJP’s foreign affairs dept in-charge meets PM Oli

KATHMANDU: In-charge of foreign affairs department of Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party of India, Vijaya Chauthaiwale has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Chauthaiwale met PM Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar on Thursday.
Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, who is said to have extended the invitation to the BJP leader, was also present at the meeting.
“Honoured to call on Rt. Hon. PM @kpsharmaoli ji today. It’s pleasure to be in Kathmandu on the invitation of General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party and Finance Minister Shri Bishnu Paudel ji,” read Chauthaiwale’s Twitter post.
The BJP leader’s visit succeeds three other high-level visits made by Indian dignitaries in the recent past.
Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW, Samant Goel had landed in the capital in October which was followed by Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in November.
These visits from India, those accompanied by equal interest from China, coincide with the ongoing internal feud in Nepal’s ruling party.
DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti. It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry. According to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 496 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday Till date, 1,805,972 t Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Priests carry the idol of Rato Machhindranath towards Machhindra Bahal from Bungamati, as part of an annual ritual procession, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times: Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's farmers on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial laws and said they would step up protests seeking withdrawal of these laws which they said would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers. Farmers have been demonstr Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The United Kingdom rolled out coronavirus vaccination programme yesterday and India is all set to do so later this month, but the Nepali government has not yet decided who will import vaccines. So, it is anybody’s guess when Nepal’s programme to inoculate its populati Read More...
MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday. The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also a co-chair of the ruling party. Neither side provided details of the discussion between the two leaders. The meeting was held in the backdrop of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives today directed the government to scrap the Cabinet’s recent decision to create a new post of additional inspector general, the second topmost position in Nepal Police. Last month, upon the r Read More...