India’s ruling BJP’s foreign affairs dept in-charge meets PM Oli

KATHMANDU: In-charge of foreign affairs department of Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party of India, Vijaya Chauthaiwale has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Chauthaiwale met PM Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar on Thursday.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, who is said to have extended the invitation to the BJP leader, was also present at the meeting.

“Honoured to call on Rt. Hon. PM @kpsharmaoli ji today. It’s pleasure to be in Kathmandu on the invitation of General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party and Finance Minister Shri Bishnu Paudel ji,” read Chauthaiwale’s Twitter post.

The BJP leader’s visit succeeds three other high-level visits made by Indian dignitaries in the recent past.

Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW, Samant Goel had landed in the capital in October which was followed by Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in November.

These visits from India, those accompanied by equal interest from China, coincide with the ongoing internal feud in Nepal’s ruling party.

