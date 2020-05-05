Industrialist Agrawal freed on bail

Himalayan News Service

Bara, May 4

Birgunj’s renowned industrialist Mohanlal Agrawal (Chachan) and five others, who were arrested for black-marketing, were freed on bail. They secured their release by posting Rs 6.38 million following the order of the District Administration Office last evening.

While the industrialist, who operates Narayani Modern Pulses Industry at Parawanipur, paid 1.85 million rupees in bail for his release, a representative of his business, Sunil Sharma (who is an Indian national) posted 150,000 rupees.

Similarly, Pawan Kumar Sah, operator of Shree Krishna Modern Pulses Industry at Chhata Pipara submitted Rs 1.91 million and his industry representative Indian national Suresh Prasad paid Rs 150,000 rupees for their release.

Yet another industrialist, Mukti Kumar Agrawal, operator of Mahabir Overseas Pvt Ltd at Parawanipur, and his industry representative Santosh Kumar Jha posted Rs 2.16 million and Rs 150,000 respectively.

Police had detained the operators of the industries at the Pathalaiya-Birgunj Industrial Corridor and their representatives over the charge of black-marketing in pulses. They are accused of selling pulses at higher prices during the lockdown.

They were arrested upon the order of the CDO following direction from the centre.

