Inedible items destroyed in Baitadi

BAITADI: Food stuff worth Rs 770,000 found inedible during the market monitoring has been confiscated and destroyed in Baitadi district.

The food stuffs were confiscated by the joint market monitoring committee.

The committee had carried out the monitoring on the eve of the Dashain festival. It was carried out for a month in different locations of the district.

Many of the food stuffs were found with their consumption date expired, said Krishna Dutta Lekhak, chief of the food technology and quality control division office, Baitadi.

Likewise, some of the food stores were found unregistered and have been asked to do so.

Furthermore, every shop has been asked to put up a price list.

Meanwhile, consumers have stressed on the need to give continuity to the monitoring and not let it be only focused on the festivals.