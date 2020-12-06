International conference on global perspective on higher education begins

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A two-day conference on ‘Shaping a human world: Global Perspective on Higher Education’ began today to address the post-COVID-19 challenges of education and exchanging global experiences.

Nepal Open University and the Morgan State University of the USA are jointly organising this conference.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the conference held virtually, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel focused the need to face the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic together, as all countries, rich or poor were equally affected by it.

The government of Nepal has continued teaching and learning activities through the development of an IT-based alternative teaching methodology while classes have resumed in less-affected areas by observing the prescribed health protocol, he said.

Arrangements are made to ensure that an academic year is not lost, he said and pointed out the need to make higher education research and innovation-oriented.

Education experts from the USA, New Zealand and Nepal are taking part in the conference that will see deliberations on higher education leadership, pedagogy, COVID-19 challenges, said Vice-chancellor of the Open University Prof Dr Lekhnath Sharma.

The University Registrar Kamal Raj Dhakal said the University was looking forward to collaboration and partnership with various universities around the globe.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook