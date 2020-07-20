International, Domestic flights to resume from August 17 in Nepal

THT ONLINE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Operation of international and domestic flights in Nepal is resuming from August 17. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today made a decision to this effect.

The government has directed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to make necessary arrangements for the safe operations of all flights from August 17.

“The Cabinet meeting held today has decided to resume all regular commercial flights”, informed Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry has been assigned to do the needful to resume commercial flights. Thus, in coordination with concerned authorities, flights will be resumed following the safety protocols,” he said.

All flights were suspended with the imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 24 with the aim of cutting the spread of the coronavirus infection.

However, recently, chartered rescue flights were being operated to fly in Nepalis stranded in foreign lands.

Authorities have already initiated the implemention of safety protocol to facilitate operation of flights amid the coronavirus crisis, so as to prevent the spread of the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook