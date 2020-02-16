Islamic congregation begins in Saptari

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Rajbiraj, February 15

A three-day Islamic congregation, Aalmi Tablighi Ijtima, has started in Saptari from today.

The programme participated in by over 200,000 followers of Islam was inaugurated by Maulana Sad Sahab of Markat Jane Masjid of New Delhi, India.

Meanwhile, over 700 security personnel of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed for security at the programme venue in Janjar of Bodebarsain-5.

Security agencies said they were on high alert upon finding that the participants even from countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bangladesh are partaking in the event, which is supposed to be exclusively for Muslims from Nepal and India only.

The government on Thursday had directed the local administration to ban the programme, citing its concern over preparations to allow participants from countries other than India. However, at the behest of the National Muslim Commission the government had agreed to give a go-ahead with the scheduled programme after the organiser ensured that Muslims from countries except India wouldn’t be allowed in the event.

According to NMC Chairperson Samim Ansari, there were over 200 participants from countries other than India and Nepal at the programme yesterday. “It’s a grave mistake on part of the organiser to allow third country people to take part in the programme that was supposed to be only for the people of Nepal and India,” he said.

The organiser, however, had claimed that all participants from countries other than India were sent back yesterday.

But, DSP Tilak Bharati said total 39 persons from Bangladesh and Pakistan were sent back.

